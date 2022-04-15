Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy Has Risen: Bridget arrives to inform Hope and Liam that Steffy has risen, but she isn’t out of the woods yet. Liam reminds Bridget of Steffy’s history with opioids (Finally!). Bridget exits to do some doctoring, just as Paris and Zende enter.

Liam lets them know about Steffy’s updated status. Hope confirms that Finn is really dead as Paris and Zende reel from the murderous events of the last few days. Liam explains they think this was a robbery gone wrong. Paris rightfully continues to question why they were in the back alley of Il Giardino and who could possibly do something like this - it had to be a stranger. Zende awkwardly and erroneously tries to piece everything together. Paris just wonders how Finn could be gone (perhaps considering how she will never see him shirtless again).

The Words Get In The Way: Ridge is explaining to everyone his talk with the Almighty inspired Steffy to rise from her comatose slumber. Steffy is trying to speak, but can’t quite find the words. Thomas asks Steffy if she remembers what happened. Ridge very blatantly tells her she was shot.

Sheila's still standing in the background ready to freak out at any moment, which sends her into a flashback. Taylor comforts Steffy as Sheila backs her up. Ridge spits back at Sheila to hush her mouth. Taylor DEFENDS Sheila. Steffy looks up and says, “why?”

Taylor hushes everyone up and says they should give Steffy some time. Ridge can’t let it go and wants to push Steffy to remember. Sheila steps in and says to trust Taylor and not over stress Steffy. Ridge ignores everything and pushes Steffy for answers.

Why were you at Il Giardino? Sheila tries to stop him, but Ridge continues to be Ridge. Steffy groans, which makes Thomas think she is remembering something. Steffy continues to groan and mumble as Sheila looks on in a more than slight panic.

Random Thoughts:

-Why are Paris and Zende together?

-Why are Paris and Zende the featured family/friends of family folks on site?

-Does anyone know that Paris briefly lusted after Finn?

-Thomas should be in the hospital room, but he is adding nothing to these scenes.

-Why isn’t Thomas trying to figure out Sheila’s role and also battling his own guilt?

-Even though we know Sheila is responsible, Ridge’s growling makes me root for Sheila.

-Why is Sheila in Steffy’s hospital room?

-Why hasn’t Sheila’s new BFF Taylor escorted her back into the waiting room?

-Steffy’s grunting and groaning. Her occasional words are very old school soap.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.