The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 18-22, 2022

Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) continues to FREAK OUT!

Liam (Scott Clifton) provides a strong shoulder for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Taylor (Krista Allen) goes toe to toe with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle) about Steffy.

Steffy blows Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Liam out of the water.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Taylor Tries Desperately to Talk Sheila Off The Ledge

Quinn (Rena Sofer) hears Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tell Paris (Diamond White) their relationship is kaput.

Sheila’s guilt turns to rage and her target is Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Hope tries to give Steffy a reality check.

Carter confides in Quinn.

Taylor and Ridge clash with Brooke about Steffy.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Hope urge Brooke to fight for Ridge.

Quinn and Carter admit they still have feelings for one another.

Sheila decides she has to take Steffy out.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!