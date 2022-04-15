Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will All Hell Break Loose at The Double Wedding?

Paul Telfer, Emily O'Brien

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Ava (Tamara Braun) has a proposition for Abigail (Marci Miller).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) feels the heat from Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Bonnie (Judi Evans) pushes Nancy (Patrika Darbo) towards cyber love.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) return for matrimonial celebrations.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) catch up.

Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina’s (Jackee Harry) lips reunite.

AllDevil (Lindsay Arnold) plays hell with Johnny (Carson Boatman).

The double wedding of Xander (Paul Telfer), Gwen, Craig (Kevin Spirtas), and Leo commences.

Ava annoys the fool out of Rafe (Galen Gering) and Gabi (Camila Banus).

Nancy throws a wrench into the double wedding.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Craig and Nancy Make Amends Before Finalizing Their Divorce

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) lets TR know she has her eye on him.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) thinks he has the goods on Leo.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) provides a strong shoulder for Chloe.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) pick a name.

Chad (Billy Flynn) provides his own double wedding day surprise.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) calls for Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

Nancy takes Clyde (James Read) as her date to the double wedding.

Chad crashes the double wedding.

Ben questions Jake (Brandon Barash) about his chemistry with Ava.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) bond over their twin-based heartache.

Jake has memories of Johnny.

Ava cuts a deal and agrees to testify against Gwen.

Eric and Nicole get a little closer.

Gwen’s world IMPLODES.

Leo’s relationship hangs in the balance.

