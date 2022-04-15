General Hospital Spoilers for the week of April 18-22, 2022

Michael (Chad Duell) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) have a contentious conversation.

Alexis (Stephanie Erb) experiences trauma down by the pier.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) supports Esme (Avery Pohl).

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Harmony (Inga Cadranel) grow closer.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) tries to remind folks he is the BOSS.

Celebration ensues when Ned’s (Wally Kurth) adoption of Leo is finalized.

Laura (Genie Francis) thinks she might know something.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) brutally rebuffs Marshall (Robert Gossett).

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) confides in Cameron (William Lipton).

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) are at odds.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) tries to make peace with Anna (Finola Hughes).

Jordan has questions about the happenings at The Savoy.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) unintentionally gains intel from Drew.

Chase (Josh Swickard) is thrown off by what he sees whilst working.

Rory (Michael Blake Kruse) arrests both Cameron and Spencer.

Harmony has trouble keeping her mouth shut.

Marshall decides to make a move.

Carly (Laura Wright) pays Alexis a visit.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) have an uncomfortable encounter.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) plot their path forward.

Alexis has questions for Harmony.

Chase annoys Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Spencer and Britt have a sit down.

Willow encounters an unlikely arrival… which becomes awkward when Michael arrives.

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!