The Young and the Restless will soon welcome back Michael Mealor as Kyle Abbott. And there's plenty on the Jabot heir's plate; his dead mother, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), is actually alive! Mealor spoke to ET Canada about returning to Genoa City and Kyle's development.

Mealor dished:

When they called me up and told me about the storyline I got chills. I was so excited. If there’s ever a storyline for Kyle to move back from Italy and me to return to the show, then this is it.

He added:

Kyle is coming back from Italy a little bit changed. He’s been living in a foreign country and he’s been a full-time dad. What fans can expect is a papa bear figure who is really protective of his son. He’s had a rocky three years but he’s matured as a man, he’s matured as a father and he’s matured as a husband as well.

At the end of the day, he’s a little boy who lost his mom and I think everyone can relate to that. I think Kyle is wrestling with joy that his mom is alive, but also the fact that she chose not to be here for 20 years.