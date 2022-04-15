Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless' Michael Mealor on Kyle's Return Storyline: "I Got Chills"

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless will soon welcome back Michael Mealor as Kyle Abbott. And there's plenty on the Jabot heir's plate; his dead mother, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), is actually alive! Mealor spoke to ET Canada about returning to Genoa City and Kyle's development.

Mealor dished:

When they called me up and told me about the storyline I got chills. I was so excited. If there’s ever a storyline for Kyle to move back from Italy and me to return to the show, then this is it.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

He added:

Kyle is coming back from Italy a little bit changed. He’s been living in a foreign country and he’s been a full-time dad. What fans can expect is a papa bear figure who is really protective of his son. He’s had a rocky three years but he’s matured as a man, he’s matured as a father and he’s matured as a husband as well.

At the end of the day, he’s a little boy who lost his mom and I think everyone can relate to that. I think Kyle is wrestling with joy that his mom is alive, but also the fact that she chose not to be here for 20 years.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Michael Mealor small
The Young and the Restless

Michael Mealor Teases Kyle's Kid Conundrum on Y&R

By Carly SilverFeb 25, 2021Comment
Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Michael Mealor Back on Contract at Y&R

By Jillian BoweMar 24, 2022Comment
Michael Mealor small
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Michael Mealor Previews Kyle Squaring Off With Ashland

By Carly SilverApr 12, 2021Comment
Susan Walters, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Showrunner Josh Griffith Teases Fallout From Diane's Return

By Carly SilverApr 13, 2022Comment