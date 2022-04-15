Steven Bergman Photography

On April 16, 1982, Kate Linder made her debut as Esther Valentine on The Young and the Restless. Forty years later, the character is still a beloved part of the Genoa City community and the actress is a beloved part of the Y&R family. Linder looked back at her time on the soap with CBS Los Angeles.

Originally, Linder was cast to deliver one line on one day, but Esther has since become a mainstay on Y&R. Reminiscing over a clip of Esther and Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper), Linder recalled:

I mean, watching that, I go, 'Oh my goodness, that is forty years ago.' The one good thing is that I can still fit into the wardrobe.

While appearing on the show, Linder has simultaneously worked as a flight attendant. She said:

Yes, I've been doing both jobs all these years, forty years, and it's so much fun on the airplane, too, because I meet fans and viewers and have great experiences with them. So I really enjoy it.

She added:

I think because everyone can relate to her, and she doesn't wear the jewels and the glamor and all that thing. She's a down to earth character. She puts her foot in her mouth a lot, just like a lot of us do, including myself, so I think that's part of the reason.

Linder discussed her work as the celebrity spokesperson for the ALS Association and ambassador for the Conductive Ed program for March of Dimes Canada. She also announced that the Hollywood Museum will be exhibiting Esther's first maid uniform, her first script, and more memorabilia.

Watch the segment below.