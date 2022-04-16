Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Abigail Takes a Wrecking Ball to Gwen's Wedding

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of April 18-22, 2022
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) will rue the day she asked Abigail (Marci Miller) to be her matron of honor. Horton Square explodes when Abigail torches Gwen's (Emily O’Brien) wedding to Xander (Paul Telfer).

Abigail decides this is the perfect time to announce that Gwen knew Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) was alive when everyone else was chasing their tails for information. Jack (Matthew Ashford goes for the jugular and Xander delivers the harshest words. 

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

