Kimberlin Brown

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of April 4-8, 2022. Daytime was a very mixed bag of highs and lows. Let’s get into it.

On the game show front, both The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal had less than stellar weeks. TPIR averaged 4.308 million total viewers across both half hours representing a loss of 90,000 viewers. LMAD averaged 2.582 million total viewers across both half hours representing a loss of 145,000 viewers. Both CBS game shows were also slightly down across all key demos.

On the talk show front, The View (2.415 million/1.7) came back down to earth a bit this week dropping 311,000 total viewers with losses in all key demos. Despite the drop, the ABC talker was still the network’s highest rated show in all categories. All other talk shows in daytime either posted losses or held steady in total viewers and across all key demos.

On the daytime drama front, The Bold and the Beautiful (3.179 million/2.1) once again enjoyed the best week of all four soap operas as viewers returned to watch the fallout from Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) death and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) shooting at Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) hand. The CBS sudser gained another 288,000 total viewers for the week, and held steady or posted gains across all key demos. In addition, B&B is down a mere 4,000 viewers from 2020. Over the past two weeks B&B has gained an impressive total of 512,000 viewers. These totals are their best numbers of the 2021-2022 season.

The Young and the Restless (3.526 million/2.4) posted slight losses in total viewers and across all key demos as Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) was re-introduced to the devious Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and the Newman’s continued to plot the demise of Ashland Locke (Robert Newman). The #1 daytime drama dropped a modest 89,000 total viewers for the week and a more disturbing 550,000 viewers from 2020.

General Hospital (2.117 million/1.5) posted moderate losses in total viewers and took a big dip across all key demos as Selina (Lydia Look) made a deal with Curtis (Donnell Turner), and Nina (Cynthia Watros) sued Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) for visitation rights. The ABC sudser dropped a notable 109,000 total viewers for the week and a gasp-worthy 243,000 viewers from 2020. On another less than stellar note, GH’s numbers for women 18-49 represent the lowest numbers for the 2021-2022 season.

Days of Our Lives (1.591 million/1.1) posted modest losses in total viewers but took a yikes-worthy dip across all key demos as a devil-possessed Allie (Lindsay Arnold) devastated Chanel (Raven Bowens), and Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) wreaked havoc for Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer). The NBC sudser lost a somewhat significant 72,000 viewers for the week and gut-punching 454,000 viewers from 2020. In more thrilling news, these numbers represent DAYS’ lowest overall audience since November 1, 2021; moreover, the NBC soap dropped to last place in the key demo of Women 18-49 below both The Talk and GMA3: What You Need to Know.

Will B&B continue making significant gains from its “game-changing” storyline? Will the significant demo dips for GH and DAYS continue? And what caused them? They are most likely temporary, but it is curious what happened the week of April 4-8 that led viewers to dip out. Both soaps dealt with minor preemptions last week. However, both have previously weathered stronger and more frequent preemption storms. It is also possible these numbers don’t represent dips at all if folks who usually view live or on DVR shifted to streaming services. What’s your theory? Check back next weeks as we continue to update you on the viewership of the daytime dramas and all the daytime broadcast shows.