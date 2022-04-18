Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1042: Top 5 Bravest Soap Characters
On episode 1042 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver count down their Top 5 Bravest Soap Characters.
Which surprising picks will end up on their lists?
Who are your Top 5 Bravest Soap Characters?
All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!
