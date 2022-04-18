Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1042: Top 5 Bravest Soap Characters

DC

On episode 1042 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver count down their Top 5 Bravest Soap Characters.

Which surprising picks will end up on their lists?

Who are your Top 5 Bravest Soap Characters?

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

Photo Credit: DC Comics, Warner Bros.

On episode 115 of Geek Confidential, Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels, Dan Pearce and Mo Walker count down their Top 5 Batmen.

Listen as they share their passion for the many incarnations of Batman. Where will the comic, animated, movie and TV Batmen land on their rankings?

Who are your Top 5 Batmen? Let us know in the Facebook community!

All this and much more on the latest Geek Confidential podcast!

Comment on this episode in Geek Confidential’s Facebook Group!

Twitter: @GKConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @MelodieAikels, @RealDanPearce and @DoctorMo77

Facebook: Geek Confidential

Subscribe to Geek Confidential on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.