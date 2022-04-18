Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1042: Top 5 Bravest Soap Characters

DC

DC

On episode 1042 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver count down their Top 5 Bravest Soap Characters.

Which surprising picks will end up on their lists? 

Who are your Top 5 Bravest Soap Characters? 

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Photo Credit: DC Comics, Warner Bros. 

Photo Credit: DC Comics, Warner Bros. 

On episode 115 of Geek Confidential, Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels, Dan Pearce and Mo Walker count down their Top 5 Batmen.

Listen as they share their passion for the many incarnations of Batman. Where will the comic, animated, movie and TV Batmen land on their rankings?

Who are your Top 5 Batmen? Let us know in the Facebook community!

All this and much more on the latest Geek Confidential podcast!

Comment on this episode in Geek Confidential’s Facebook Group!

Twitter: @GKConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @MelodieAikels, @RealDanPearce and @DoctorMo77

Facebook: Geek Confidential

Subscribe to Geek Confidential on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1034: Top 5 Black Soap Characters

By Daytime ConfidentialMar 1, 2022Comment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1022: Top 5 Scariest Soap Characters

By Daytime ConfidentialOct 31, 2021Comment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #883: Top 5 Female Soap Characters Part 1

By Daytime ConfidentialMar 12, 2018Comment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #964: Top 5 Crossover Soap Couples

By Daytime ConfidentialMay 1, 2020Comment