General Hospital Promo: Measures Are Taken in Port Charles

Maurice Benard

This week on General Hospital, a course of action is taken by some.

At The Savoy, Selina (Lydia Look) tells Curtis (Donnell Turner) the game hasn't begun as yet.

Over at Kelly's, Cam (William Lipton) gives someone a nice right hook!

Carly (Laura Wright) questions if things are okay with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Harmony (Inga Cadranel) at the Metro Court.

Meanwhile, across the room, Ava (Maura West) says to Laura (Genie Francis) if they can get rid of Victor (Charles Shaughnessy), they can have him take Esme (Avery Pohl) with him.

In a parking lot, Sonny (Maurice Benard) cackles with glee while someone is stuffed in a trunk! The mob king of Port Charles seems to be back in action.

Watch the promo below.