SHOCKER: Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso Reprise DAYS' Bo and Hope For Beyond Salem

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso are back for a new leg of Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem! The Days of Our Lives fan favorites will reprise the roles of Bo Brady and Hope Williams Brady on a second chapter of the streaming spin-off. Reckell departed DAYS in 2015 and Alfonso departed in 2020.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2) will debut five brand-new episodes on July 11. And besides Bo and Hope, plenty of Salem mainstays will also show their faces. Expect to see Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

The Salemites will once again go globe-trotting from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong and experience plenty of adventure, romance, and heartwarming moments along the way. But when enigmatic enemy threatens them, thrills, twists and turns, and intrigue abound.

Executive producer Ken Corday stated:

We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Being able to build off of the storylines from Days of our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Alongside EP Corday, Albert Alarr serves as co-executive producer and Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.