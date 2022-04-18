Skip to main content

The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Steffy Wakes up With No Memory of Finn!

Scott Clifton and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

It's Groundhog's Day in SoCal as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wakes up thinking she's still hitched to Liam (Scott Clifton) on The Bold and the Beautiful! Steffy doesn't remember her life and family with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and doesn't even remember little Hayes, let alone Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) putting a few rounds in her chest.

Just what will this do to Liam's marriage to Hope (Annika Noelle) and will this revive feelings the Spencer heir has for his ex-wife?

Watch the promo below!

