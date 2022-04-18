Skip to main content

The Talk Renewed For Season 13

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, Natalie Morales, The Talk

Thirteen is a lucky number for The Talk. CBS has renewed the long-running chatfest for its 13th season. The news broke on Monday while the show was on air, with newcomer and moderator Natalie Morales announcing the news to her co-hosts and audience. Morales stated:

The producers are just telling me there is some breaking news. This is just coming in right now, The Talk has been renewed for Season 13!

The show is currently in its 12th season at the eye network. Co-host Jerry O'Connell joked after the celebration regarding the news:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Now I know why all our bosses showed up today.

Watch the announcement below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Natalie Morales, The Talk, The Price is Right
Talk Shows

The Talk Co-Hosts Head to The Price Is Right at Night

By Carly SilverJan 11, 2022Comment
Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Natalie Morales, The Talk
Talk Shows

The Talk Co-Hosts Dress Up as Music and Sports Icons For Halloween

By Carly SilverNov 1, 2021Comment
Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Talk Shows

The Talk Kicks Off Season 12 With "Rock The Block" Party Sept. 13

By Carly SilverSep 8, 2021Comment
Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, The Talk
Talk Shows

Akbar Gbajabiamila Joins The Talk

By Carly SilverSep 2, 2021Comment