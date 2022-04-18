The Talk Renewed For Season 13

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Thirteen is a lucky number for The Talk. CBS has renewed the long-running chatfest for its 13th season. The news broke on Monday while the show was on air, with newcomer and moderator Natalie Morales announcing the news to her co-hosts and audience. Morales stated:

The producers are just telling me there is some breaking news. This is just coming in right now, The Talk has been renewed for Season 13!

The show is currently in its 12th season at the eye network. Co-host Jerry O'Connell joked after the celebration regarding the news:

Now I know why all our bosses showed up today.

Watch the announcement below.