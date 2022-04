The Young and The Restless Promo: Victoria Ends Things With Ashland and Gets Into an Accident!

This week on The Young and the Restless, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) executes her plan to bust Ashland (Robert Newman) for his schemes.

On the phone with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), an emotional Victoria admits to her mother she loved Ashland. Nikki assures her things will be all right when Victoria hits a tree! Will she make it?

Watch the promo below.