Amelia Heinle and Robert Newman

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) breaks stunning information.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) has a showdown with Diane (Susan Walters) .

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) tells Ashland (Robert Newman) to take heed.

Ashland/Victoria: The new power couple's relationship hits the skids. Ashland signs the paperwork giving up his rights to Newman-Locke to prove his love for Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Unfortunately for him, it is too little, too late because she lets him know she's not running away with him and she outmaneuvered him. Victoria lets Ash know she just wanted to get his control in the company and get their marriage annulled. Victoria rips Ashland for his con and makes him admit his cancer was a lie.

Ash still tries to make Victoria see they can still run away together and have the life they dreamed of. Victoria scoffs at his idea, and finally, Ash admits he wasn't diagnosed with cancer and was working a hustle with her, but he fell in love with her. Look for Ashland to make a move that will leave Victor and Nikki stunned, speechless.

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) gets a surprise invite.

Adam/Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) asks if Adam (Mark Grossman) was really concerned about Victoria as they wait for information on the face-off between her and Ashland. She wonders if Adam wants to use this for his gain. Adam gets upset with the question and starts to second- guess what he's doing and if he is a bad person.

Sally knows Adam does care for Victoria, despite not showing it but is trying to get more insight into him. Sally tells Adam if he were a trash human she wouldn't be falling in love with him.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) warns Diane.

Kyle: The playboy Abbott (Michael Mealor) heads to Genoa City.