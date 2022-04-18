WATCH: The Bold and The Beautiful's Krista Allen Talks Sheila and Taylor's "Twisted Friendship" (VIDEO)

Gilles Toucas/CBS

Last week on Bold Live, The Bold and the Beautiful's Krista Allen (Taylor) sat down with supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk. After all, Taylor's been pretty busy since her daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was shot, her son-in-law Finn (Tanner Novlan) was killed, and the doc herself was saved from falling off a roof by the shooter, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown)!

RELATED: Krista Allen to Guest on Bold Live Friday

There was a particularly special Bold Live twist to the roof moments: Kasprzyk directed those scenes! Allen did a lot of her own stunts, he revealed.

One fan who called in suggested there was a "heat" underlying Taylor and Sheila's scenes. Allen concurred, saying:

I absolutely agree. Kimberlin Brown is sexy anyway. She's just sexy anyway, and I think... I don't know, I think the whole vibe of the psychiatrist and the psychopath is kind of cool.

Of filming those scenes, Allen recalled:

It was so much fun. Kimberlin and I, we really went there. Even when we were rehearsing, it was like, where can we find as many layers of pain within this dialogue that we possibly can to really hit home when Taylor’s like, ‘You didn’t do anything wrong,’ and ‘Finn will be so proud,’ and all of these different things. Just really finding those moments, it was so much fun.

She added:

It's a twisted friendship. But it's so much heart, and it makes sense at the same time, right? I don't know.

Watch the full episode below.