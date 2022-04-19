Steven Bergman Photography

As Days of Our Lives' Craig (Kevin Spirtas) prepares to walk down the aisle to new beau Leo (Greg Rikaart), numerous Salemites are scheming to find out the truth behind Leo's alleged schemes. Spirtas teased all the drama to come at the altar in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

Spirtas said:

Craig's not plotting or trying to test Leo. He's really jumped in and fallen in love with him. He wants to put everything to rest and get married.

But before Justin (Wally Kurth) can wed Leo and Craig, Chad (Billy Flynn) will enter and unveil a major secret, which the mag dubs "proof of Leo's duplicity." Spirtas revealed:

Craig is completely in shock. Here they've been getting so much closer about what things happened in their past and who they were. Now they're finding out about one more thing. Is this the straw that breaks the camel's back?

When everything comes out, though, Craig finds his world turned upside down. The After Forever co-creator previewed: