WATCH: The Young and The Restless' Susan Walters and Peter Bergman Guest on The Talk (VIDEO)

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Talk welcomed two CBS Daytime veterans to the stage yesterday. The Young and the Restless stars Peter Bergman (Jack) and Susan Walters (Diane) appeared on the chatfest, which just received a Season 13 order, to talk about Diane's surprise resurrection and whether the bad girl has turned over a few leaf.

Bergman revealed how he found about his co-star's return, sharing:

They let me know in the coolest way. I was out for a while with an eye injury, and I'm at home and I get a call from the head writer and the head of daytime television for CBS, and they share this with me, and I said, 'I'm gonna cry. This is fantastic; this is a brilliant idea.'

There are plenty of people who might not be keen on seeing Diane back in Genoa City. Walters teased:

It's a long list. At first, I thought, Well, what did Diane do that's so horrible? Was it just, like, sassy Diane stuff? And then they wrote me an e-mail of all the things she did. It's a very long e-mail. So I'm just trying to redeem myself right now so I can get back to being sassy Diane.

But is "sassy Diane" really a new woman? Walters mused:

I do think that, and I certainly have played the scenes with him and with my son [Kyle, Michael Mealor], that, you know, she's made horrible mistakes and feels horrible about them and is truly trying to make amends. I don't think that means that she's had a personality swap with anybody totally nice, right?

Watch the clip below.