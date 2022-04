Allison Lanier Joins The Young and The Restless as Summer

Christian Delfino

Summer is back, but with a new face. The Young and the Restless has cast Allison Lanier in the role of Summer Newman. Lanier is best known for her roles in the Amazon Prime series Red Oaks, the indie flicks Fish Bone and Mia, and in the comedy It Happened in L.A.

Viewers last saw Summer in October, with Hunter King in the role.

Lanier makes her debut on Y&R in May.