Booked and Busy: One Life to Live Alum Scott Evans Books Barbie Movie

One Life to Live grad Scott Evans, who played lovable cop Oliver Fish, is headed to the big screen. He'll appear in the upcoming Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie, Will Ferrell, Ryan Gosling, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, among others. On the streaming front, several soap stars will take on major roles in anticipated Netflix projects, while Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) boards a Paramount+ flick.

All My Children

(ex-Amanda) has launched a clothing line collaboration called ChrishellXLipsy Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca) will appear in the upcoming Netflix Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde

As the World Turns

(ex-Maddie) has boarded an NBC drama pilot based on the Dutch series Adam & Eva, focusing on an unexpected love story and the stories of those within six degrees of separation from the couple Jordana Brewster (ex-Nikki) stars in The Integrity of Joseph Chambers, screening at the Tribeca Festival (June 8-19)

The Bold and the Beautiful

(ex-Clarke) has filmed an Italian film called Soldier Under the Moon and is gearing up to launch his own YouTube cooking channel, A Curious Fork Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) has signed on, along with Omari Hardwick and Kelly Rowland, to star in Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films’ upcoming movie Fantasy Football; its production has begun in Atlanta and it will debut later in 2022 on Paramount+

Days of Our Lives

Sheila Wills (ex-Joan) will guest star on the May 1 episode of CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles, airing at 9 PM EST, playing Thelma

General Hospital

(Epiphany) will play a nurse enthralled by the journal of a dying patient in the romantic crime film Frank & Penelope, out in June Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) will headline the Hallmark "Summer Nights" flick Two Tickets to Paradise, now filming in Oahu, Hawaii; he plays a man stood up at the altar who falls for a jilted bride in paradise

Loving

Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) stars in Jerry & Marge Go Large, screening at the Tribeca Festival (June 8-19)

One Life to Live

Zetna Fuentes (director) is slated to direct genre-bending film Never Look Back, based on Lilliam Rivera’ s book of the same name; a modern retelling of the Orpheus/Eurydice myth set in the Bronx, it comes from 3Pas Studios and Amazon Studios

(ex-Kevin) will guest star on the May 1 episode of CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles, airing at 9 PM EST, playing Carlyle Huntington Scott Evans (ex-Fish) has signed on to star in the upcoming Barbie feature film from Warner Bros and Mattel along with Margot Robbie and Oscar winner Emerald Fennell

