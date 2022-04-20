ABC/Valerie Durant

Now that his marriage to Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) is back on track, Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) has finally made moves to adopt her son, Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda). Kurth opened up to TV Insider about Ned's decision.

Kurth shared:

Soaps are about families. Ned’s the male figure in Leo’s life. It was natural for Ned to assume that role. Ned has always loved being a dad. Ned wasn’t the primary parent who raised Brook Lynn [played by Amanda Setton] during her early years. Now, with Julian [William deVry] — Leo’s birth father — being dead, it’s up to Ned to step up and be that father who Leo needs.

ABC/Christopher Willard

Leo was diagnosed with autism last year; this storyline has purposefully been aligned with Autism Awareness Month. Ned helped Olivia come to terms with her son's diagnosis and even managed to find the boy when he briefly went missing. Kurth said: