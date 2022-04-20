YouTube

After guesting on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Jackie Cox is slated to appear on NBC's Days of Our Lives. The RuPaul's Drag Race alum teased all of the delicious drama to come in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Cox shared how this version of Jackie Cox is different, explaining:

This Jackie Cox, it’s not me, it is a Jackie Cox, who I adore. I love this Jackie Cox because she is very devious! I love that in the DAYS universe, Jackie Cox is a bit of a ne’er-do-well. I joked the minute I started working with Greg [Rikaart, Leo], ‘Oh, we’re the Boris and Natasha of the DAYS universe!’ I’m not really protective of this version of Jackie because this is very much a vision of the writers and it is so fun to play. I think it’s funny that they took my real name and elements of my real life, that in theory, I’m from RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, as well, but I’ve decided to get in cahoots with Leo Stark and cause drama! That’s not something I would do in real life, but the Jackie Cox of the DAYS OF OUR LIVES universe is unpredictable — and I don’t know if you can trust her!

Cox added:

It was fun for me to show the fictional side of both Jackie and me in one episode. I never would have imagined that this would happen, but it’s truly incredible. It is an iconic plot twist. I also think it was fun for the DAYS cast to see both sides of me in one day. Patrika [Darbo, Nancy] was like, ‘When you’re in drag, you are a soap opera star!’ And you know what? I think I am! I think I really am!

And the performer is already dreaming up their next return to Salem, stating: