Kimberlin Brown Reveals on Contract at The Bold and The Beautiful

Gilles Toucas/CBS

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is hoping she's here to stay for a while on The Bold and the Beautiful. In an interview with Soap Hub, Brown updated fans on working at the soap and revealed she is on contract.

Brown said:

Well, hopefully, I’ll be on B&B for a long time to come. If they put me on a backburner for a while due to circumstances I’d love to stay within the CBS family. Perhaps guest star on some primetime shows.

She explained:

I signed a long-term deal, but our contracts are written so that the show has an option on us every 3 to 6 months.

And when asked the question all fans are wondering, about whether Sheila and arch-enemy Lauren (Tracey Bregman) might meet again), the actress teased: