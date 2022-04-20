Skip to main content

Kristian Alfonso will stop by E! News' Daily Pop to dish her reprisal of her role as Hope Williams Brady on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2). Alfonso will discuss what viewers can expect to come when she reunites with her former co-star Peter Reckell (Bo Brady) on the hit streaming series and what she's been up to since she left Salem in 2020. 

Alfonso's appearance is slated for Friday, April 22 at 11 AM EST, live on E!

