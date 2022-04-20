Kristian Alfonso

Kristian Alfonso will stop by E! News' Daily Pop to dish her reprisal of her role as Hope Williams Brady on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2). Alfonso will discuss what viewers can expect to come when she reunites with her former co-star Peter Reckell (Bo Brady) on the hit streaming series and what she's been up to since she left Salem in 2020.

RELATED: SHOCKER: Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso Reprise DAYS' Bo and Hope For Beyond Salem

Alfonso's appearance is slated for Friday, April 22 at 11 AM EST, live on E!