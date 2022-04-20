Live With Kelly and Ryan Continues to Lead Syndicated TV Ratings

ABC Entertainment

Live with Kelly and Ryan once again leads the syndicated talk show pack in ratings for a fifth consecutive week during the week ending April 10. Although it shed 11%, due to not having the following day Oscar coverage, to 1.6 live plus same day national household ratings, Nielsen reports Live with Kelly and Ryan was number one 25 times in the past 48 weeks, according to Nexttv.com.

Kelly and Ryan continued its reign with nine ties with Dr. Phil for key demos of women 25-45. Both tied for the lead with the two at 0.6. Dr. Phil's lead was crushed due to preemptions in four out of the five top-five markets on April 5 and 6 but was a tight second in households at 1.5, despite it dropping 12%.

The Kelly Clarkson Show held its own at 0.9 to tie with soon-to-be-wrap The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Kelly Clarkson was the only show in the top 10 to improve 13% from last year. Meanwhile, Tamron Hall nabbed a 0.7, tying with Rachael Ray, which lost 13%. Maury in its final season stayed at the same position for a sixth straight week.

The Wendy Williams Show, while in repeats with guest co-hosts, dropped to 25%, a new season low for the show at 0.6. It tied with Steve Wilkos, which remained in place for the seventh straight week. The Drew Barrymore Show held steady at 0.5 and kept 100% of its ratings from the previous year, while The Good Dish grabbed 0.4 for a seventh straight week and tied with repeat episodes of the defunct Jerry Springer Show, which went up by 33%.

The Nick Cannon Show dropped by 25% to a new season low at 0.3, trying with The Real, while The Doctors saw 0.2 for the 57th consecutive week.