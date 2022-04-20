WATCH: Facebook Watch Unveils Trailer For Return of Daytime Emmy-Winning Red Table Talk (VIDEO)

Emmy Award-winning series Red Table Talk is gearing up for its fifth season return. The series starring Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, affectionately known as "Gammy," all return to the table to have a brand-new season of frank discussions and interviews this April.

The upcoming season features eight-time Grammy nominee and LGBTQIA+ advocate Janelle Monáe talking about why she no longer sees herself as a woman and what inspired her to come out at age 32. Monáe also opens up about how she overcame her fears of abandonment and healed from the traumatizing effects of her father's drug addiction alongside her mother, Janet Hawthorne.

Academy Award winner Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin have their first joint interview together, where they discuss how anxiety has affected their lives. This also marks Basinger's first interview in 10 years.

Ayleen Charlotte, star of Tinder Swindler, sits down for her first interview. Real estate titan, business expert, and Shark Tank co-host Barbara Corcoran comes with a warning and reveals how she was the target of a frightening scam that could happen to anyone. And there's much more to come.

See what's coming to the table below.

Season five of Red Table Talk begins April 20 at 12 PM EST on Facebook Watch.