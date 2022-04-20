ABC/Craig Sjodin

On the latest episode of his YouTube series State of Mind, General Hospital's Maurice Benard (Sonny) sat down with Inga Cadranel (Harmony). Cadranel opened up about growing up in Toronto and struggling to maintain relationships, among many other topics.

She shared:

My parents emigrated to Toronto. I am Canadian. I grew up in a very diverse neighborhood. Toronto’s really diverse. I think it is one of the most diverse cities in the world. That is what National Geographic said once, I read. But I grew up, I started in government housing, subsidized housing: the projects, I guess that is what you call it here. So that’s where I grew up when I was young; my parents had emigrated to Canada, and everyone in the co-op we lived in were either immigrants or Indigenous or really poor people. All very mixed.

Cadranel added that some of her relationships have suffered over the years as she sought to move away from difficult situations. She explained about her bond with her godson:

He was my biggest regret on how I dealt with everything, because I was so young and he and I were so close and again like I said, the older kids raise younger kids. My best girlfriend at the time had him when she was 16. So she was a baby with a baby and I just loved kids. I’ve always been like that, even when you’re young, so I was like, my baby, so he and I were just like, inseparable. And when she started to have some problems that I felt were things that I was like, she wasn’t being kind to me, I was just not a part of it. It was just like weird drugs going on and guys that she was bringing around.

And I was so young that I was like, I need to go find my light somewhere. I need to go find myself and get out of here. And I knew that that was a casualty of that because she got really dark and messed up and I couldn’t keep the relationship with my godson the way I wanted it to because it was getting, like, they were all toxic there. And my friends there were doing crack and stuff; when I say bad and dark stuff, it was f***ed up.

Watch the full interview below.