WATCH: Prince Harry Talks Parenthood and Visiting The Queen on Today Show (VIDEO)

YouTube

Today's Hoda Kotb scored a big interview with Prince Harry. Along with his wife the Duchess of Sussex (née Meghan Markle), the Duke of Sussex recently attended the 2022 Invictus Games. Kotb spoke to the sixth-in-line to the British throne about parenting Archie and Lilibet during COVID and visiting his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Kotb asked what a typical Wednesday might be like for the Duke. He mused:

It revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible This whole working from home stuff is not all it’s cracked up to be, certainly post COVID, because it’s really hard when your kids and you are in the same place; it’s really hard to separate the work from them, because they kind of overlap. So I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting Zoom calls than anybody else. But he also gets us off them as well, so that’s also a nice thing.

Harry added that he and Meghan had tea with the Queen, who was "on great form." The monarch tested positive for COVID-19 in February. The royal redhead explained of his grandmother, who turns 96 tomorrow:

She's always got a great sense of humor with me, and I'm just making sure she's protected and got the right people around her.

Meanwhile, the Sussex family is settling in just fine to life in the U.S. The Duke added:

Home for me now is, for the time being, it's the States. And it really feels that way, as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.

Watch Harry open up to Hoda below.