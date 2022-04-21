Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Magical Memories…Hope For The Future? Carter and Quinn are talking at Forrester when he wants to hear her say she misses him too. They miss each other! Awwww! Quinn wonders about his involvement with Paris. He assures her things are over with Paris and Quinn is SO happy to hear that. Quinn goes on to say he’s better off because the Forresters would hate that Carter was messing around with Zende’s main squeeze, not to mention Paris tried to BLOW UP HER LIFE.

Quinn says that although their relationship is in the past, she misses their talks. There has been a void in her life since they ended their affair. Nobody understands Quinn the way Carter does. He wonders about Eric. Quinn is happy to be back with her husband, but Eric sleeps in the guest house…quite often. Carter inquires about Eric’s “problem”. She avoids that topic by saying that she loved that Carter didn’t want to change her. Carter thinks she is one of a kind. She exits and he looks at her like he has never looked at the parade of women who came both before and after.

Trauma and Drama: Bridget tells Taylor how she’s dealt with cases where the patient blocks everything out entirely. Taylor concurs. They both wish they could spare Steffy the pain and heartache of learning about Finn’s death, whilst Sheila listens in. Bridget tells Taylor that Steffy is a bit too weak for Ridge to push her to remember what happened. Taylor agrees, as Sheila eavesdrops.

Taylor calls Thomas to update him when Sheila walks up. Taylor tells Sheila that Steffy still isn’t remembering and APOLOGIZES to her that it is taking so long since they both want just for their children…THEN THEY HUG! Brooke appears and is very curious about why Sheila is there. Brooke and Hope look less than comfortable.

A MESS From The M to the S: After hearing Steffy declare her need for her husband Liam, Bridget and Ridge exit Steffy’s room to find Hope, Brooke, Taylor and Sheila in the lobby. Bridget assures them that Steffy’s condition hasn’t gotten worse, but… she can’t remember anything - Sheila quickly asks if Steffy’s memory will remain that way.

Bridget cuts her off and says the change in condition has more to do with Liam. Ridge dodges the question as Bridget shoots him a look. Liam jumps in and explains that Steffy thinks she is still married to him. Ridge and Liam step into explain she doesn’t remember Finn or Hayes. Brooke reacts by saying they can’t let Steffy go on believing these lies when Liam is married to Hope. Bridget goes against Brooke and says Steffy needs to be placated for the time being. Her condition is too fragile. Liam goes back into the room.

Steffy is thrilled that Liam has returned as Hope watches from the window. Liam confirms that she was shot, but doesn’t follow up with any further information. She just wants to know that he won’t leave her alone. He tells her he will stay by her side. Cut to Hope.

Random Thoughts:

-I had forgotten that Paris told Brooke about Carter and Quinn.

-Quinn and Carter are still MAGIC!

-All the looks that go around the circle when Liam explained that Steffy still thinks they are married were SO SOAPY!

-The look on Bridget’s face when she heard Steffy refer to Liam as her husband was GOLD.

-I didn’t realize how much Ashley Jones was missed until she returned for more than a drive by.

-Brooke suggesting they tell a traumatized Steffy that Liam is not her husband and that Finn is dead was not a good look.

-Sheila’s wry smile upon learning of Steffy’s memory loss was a wee bit awesome.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.