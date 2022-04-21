ABC/Craig Sjodin

Sean Blakemore, who recently exited the role of Shawn Butler on General Hospital, is joining Cruel Summer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Freeform show will receive an overhaul, including a different storyline, for its second season.

Blakemore will play Sheriff Myer, an old-school law-and-order official who must solve the first big crime in town. Besides Daytime Emmy winner Blakemore, other new cast members will include former Private Practice co-stars Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland, and Griffin Gluck, plus Sadie Stanley, Eloise Payet, and Lisa Yamada. Adelstein will appear in a recurring role.

Elle Triedman replaces former showrunner Tia Napolitano for Season 2. A show spokesperson told the trade site: