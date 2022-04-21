Skip to main content

General Hospital's Sean Blakemore Joins Cruel Summer Cast

Sean Blakemore, General Hospital

Sean Blakemore, who recently exited the role of Shawn Butler on General Hospital, is joining Cruel Summer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Freeform show will receive an overhaul, including a different storyline, for its second season.

Blakemore will play Sheriff Myer, an old-school law-and-order  official who must solve the first big crime in town. Besides Daytime Emmy winner Blakemore, other new cast members will include former Private Practice co-stars Paul AdelsteinKaDee Strickland, and Griffin Gluck, plus Sadie Stanley, Eloise Payet, and Lisa Yamada. Adelstein will appear in a recurring role.

Elle Triedman replaces former showrunner Tia Napolitano for Season 2. A show spokesperson told the trade site:

After getting season two of Cruel Summer up and running, Tia Napolitano has stepped back from the show, and as such, will no longer be serving as showrunner. Tia has been instrumental in the success of the show and will remain an executive producer.

