Gilles Toucas/CBS

Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is sadly flying solo again on The Bold and the Beautiful, as she's been recently widowed...and rendered amnesiac by her murderous mother-in-law! The star spoke to Soap Opera Digest about scene partner Tanner Novlan (Finn)'s departure and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) putting a bullet in Steffy.

How did she feel when she heard the news Novlan was exiting? MacInnes Wood revealed:

It was bittersweet news. On one hand, the drama of it all is fantastic! A shout-out to [Executive Producer/Head Writer] Brad [Bell] and the writing team on this one. It’s a fantastic twist. But it also means that a colleague, amazing screen partner and friend would be leaving.

And when Steffy confronted Sheila over spiking Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) drink, she expected plenty of drama. The actress said:

Steffy’s a strong woman, and she’s on to Sheila. She knows Sheila is seriously psychotic. So, I think she knew what she was walking int.

However, not even the Forrester Creations CEO could have foreseen going left the way they did. She explained: