Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Talks Sheila Shooting Steffy on The Bold and The Beautiful

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is sadly flying solo again on The Bold and the Beautiful, as she's been recently widowed...and rendered amnesiac by her murderous mother-in-law! The star spoke to Soap Opera Digest about scene partner Tanner Novlan (Finn)'s departure and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) putting a bullet in Steffy.

How did she feel when she heard the news Novlan was exiting? MacInnes Wood revealed:

It was bittersweet news. On one hand, the drama of it all is fantastic! A shout-out to [Executive Producer/Head Writer] Brad [Bell] and the writing team on this one. It’s a fantastic twist. But it also means that a colleague, amazing screen partner and friend would be leaving.

And when Steffy confronted Sheila over spiking Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) drink, she expected plenty of drama. The actress said: 

Steffy’s a strong woman, and she’s on to Sheila. She knows Sheila is seriously psychotic. So, I think she knew what she was walking int.

However, not even the Forrester Creations CEO could have foreseen going left the way they did. She explained:

As much as Steffy was confident confronting Sheila, I don’t think she ever anticipated that Sheila would shoot her. I believe that Steffy felt that Sheila wouldn’t do physical harm to her because she wanted a relationship with Finn and Hayes so badly. Boy, was Steffy wrong!

