Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Society: Nikki tells Victor her call with Victoria dropped. Nikki says she heard a car crash, so Victor calls the police.

Some Wisconsin roadside: Victoria's car has run off the road. Ashland wakes up and sees flames erupt in Victoria's car.



Ashland gets out and tries to beat down the flames. Victoria is alive, but unresponsive, so he decides to pull her out of the car. He carries her to a nearby abandoned shack. Victoria wakes up and screams for Ashland get away from her. Ashland explains what happened and says he has to go find her phone, but no bueno. Victoria can see that Ashland has to tell her something, but then she remembers there was another car involved. He tells her the victim in the third car was Rey Rosales.

Crimson Lights: Sharon is anxiously awaiting Rey's arrival. She gestures to Nick it's about Chelsea going to the hockey game. Nick tells Sharon she has nothing to worry about with Rey. Victor calls Nick and wonders if he knows where Victoria is. Nick ventures out into the dense fog looking for his sister.

Connor's complaining about Rey's whereabouts, so Chelsea calls him and has to leave a voicemail. Chelsea asks Sharon why Nick ran out and asks about Rey. Sharon looks worried.

Chance comes in and Sharon asks if he's heard about any accidents, but he doesn't know anything. He makes a call to the GCPD and soothes her concerns when he says, "He should have been there by now." (Really copper?)

Grand Phoenix: Sally arrives as Victor tells Adam about Victoria. Adam fills Sally in (on the call, not the other way just yet). Adam whines that Victor only calls him when he needs something and doesn't know what's really happening. Sally realizes he's really concerned about Victoria and gets mad that Adam may have judged her feelings. They work through with therapeutic discussion and Sally admits she's falling in love with him.

Nick/Victor/Nikki: At Society, Nick says he hasn't found out anything, but the roads are bad because of the aforementioned dense fog. Nick wonders if it was really an accident. Victor gets a call they can't find Victoria or Ashland. The next call he gets reports an accident and they get really worried.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victoria Confronts Ashland With All The Accusations Against Him

Random Thoughts:

-Luckily, Victoria didn't break any major bones or she'd be paralyzed for life after that carry.

-Jordi deserved more than this exit...missed major drama opportunity, especially since Sharon and Victoria have a history of not getting along with each other.

-Ashland and Victoria are no Ben and Ciara trapped in a cabin. Just sayin'.

-Nice work on the crash scenes and injuries make up.

-The background music with Victoria and Ashland reminded me of some classic Y&R cues.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.