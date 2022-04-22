Emily O'Brien, Greg Rikaart

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of April 11-15, 2022. Daytime held pretty steady this week, but there were a few notable highlights. Let’s get into it.

On the game show front, both Let’s Make A Deal and The Price is Right had fairly steady weeks. LMAD (2.714 million) had the better week of the two gaining 132,000 total viewers for the week and holding steady across all key demos. The less than stellar news is the CBS game show is down a stroke-inducing 1.08 million viewers from this week in 2020.

On the talk show front, (1.486 million/1.0) The Talk was the only daytime talk show to hold steady across all key demos and gain in total viewers. The recently renewed CBS talker gained 57,000 total viewers for the week, but was still down a throat-punchy 454,000 total viewers from this week in 2020.

On the daytime drama front, Days of Our Lives was the biggest winner this week. The 57 year old NBC soap was the only daytime drama to post gains in all categories. DAYS (1.664 million/1.1) gained 73,000 total viewers for the week and was up across all key demos as Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) reconnected, and prepared for their double wedding, while most of Salem tried to make sure their plans were foiled. DAYS’ only misstep this week was still being down a migraine-inducing 573,000 total viewers compared to this week in 2020.

General Hospital (2.109 million/1.4) held fairly steady this week in comparison to the rest of daytime. The 59 year old ABC soap held steady across all key demos and lost a mere 8,000 total viewers for the week, and was steady across all key demos as Harmony (Inga Cadranel) continued her killing spree by eliminating Brendan (Josh Coxx), and Trina (Tabyana Ali) fought for her freedom. GH stopped the bleeding from last week but was unable to improve on last week’s less than stellar numbers. GH demonstrated yearly losses that were not quite as bad as most of the daytime broadcast community as they dropped 328,000 viewers from this week in 2020.

The Bold and the Beautiful (3.068 million/2.1) dropped a bit from the wild highs reached over the past two weeks. The CBS sudser held steady and tied with The Young and the Restless across all key demos, but dropped 111,000 total viewers as Sheila’s guilt almost killed Taylor (Krista Allen) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) struggled to regain consciousness. B&B lost viewers from this week in 2020 but fewer than any other show in daytime dropping just 115,000 total viewers.

The Young and the Restless (3.423 million/2.3) dropped 103,000 total viewers from the prior week. Y&R held steady across all key demos, but dropped a gasp worthy 419,000 viewers from this week in 2020 as Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) headed for Genoa City and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) continued to plan their Friday the 13th wedding.

