WATCH: DAYS' Kristian Alfonso Teases Beyond Salem Chapter 2: "The Audience is Going to be in Shock" (VIDEO)

Steven Bergman Photography

Welcome back, Hope Williams Brady! Kristian Alfonso popped up at E! News' Daily Pop this morning to discuss appearing on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2). She is slated to star on the five-part Peacock series this summer alongside Peter Reckell (Bo).

RELATED: Kristian Alfonso to Tease Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem 2 on E!'s Daily Pop

What made Alfonso decide to reprise the role? She explained:

I decided to return to Beyond Salem because [head writer] Ron Carlivati has written an incredible story that... In the past, I have said that the story is great, it’s a rollercoaster; this is beyond any of that. And for me, if the fans know me at all, which I know you do, is that it has to be about the story and this—as I’m talking about it, I’m getting chills because Ron was telling me, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh.' It was like he was breaking the sound barrier. The audience is going to be in shock when they see what happens.

She added:

And there's going to be a lot of joy; there's going to be a lot of tears. There's going to be a lot of [gasps] 'Holy....'

Alfonso noted:

I came back for the fans. The storyline had to be great and I was like, this is the opportunity that I can, that the fans so deserve, 'cause I never got the opportunity to say goodbye. I didn't know on that last day, I believe I was on the floor crying over my daughter who I thought had died, Ciara [Victoria Konefal], who was one of the first actresses I worked with back on DAYS, which I'm so excited about. I just love her and Brandon [Beemer, Shawn-Douglas].

Watch the full interview below.