Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Liam Tells Steffy The Truth About Her Tragic Life

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 25-29, 2022
Scott Clifton

Scott Clifton

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) decides to make an attempt to kill Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Hope (Annika Noelle) all but begs Liam (Scott Clifton) to tell Steffy the truth about Finn.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) backs up Hope in her quest to get Liam to tell Steffy the truth

A wrench is thrown into Sheila’s plan to harm Steffy.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) bring Hayes to the hospital to see Steffy.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Sheila Decides Steffy Must Die

Ridge and Chief Baker (Dan Martin) continues to push Steffy to remember what happened in Il Giardino’s back alley, but Sheila intervenes.

Liam tells Steffy the truth.

Taylor and Ridge grow closer as they bond over Steffy’s recovery.

Steffy and Sheila actually have a bonding moment about Finn.

Steffy returns to the beach house.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) does his best to support a devastated Sheila.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam vow to find out who shot Steffy and killed Finn. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb_spoilers_4_15_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila Decides Steffy Must Die

By Joshua BaldwinApr 15, 2022Comment
Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy Enlists Charlie to Help Take Down Brooke

By Joshua BaldwinJan 28, 2022Comment
Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila Focuses Her Rage Squarely on Steffy

By Joshua BaldwinMar 25, 2022Comment
Krista Allen, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Taylor Hayes Returns to Los Angeles

By Joshua BaldwinNov 26, 2021Comment