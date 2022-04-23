The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 25-29, 2022

Scott Clifton

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) decides to make an attempt to kill Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Hope (Annika Noelle) all but begs Liam (Scott Clifton) to tell Steffy the truth about Finn.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) backs up Hope in her quest to get Liam to tell Steffy the truth

A wrench is thrown into Sheila’s plan to harm Steffy.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) bring Hayes to the hospital to see Steffy.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Sheila Decides Steffy Must Die

Ridge and Chief Baker (Dan Martin) continues to push Steffy to remember what happened in Il Giardino’s back alley, but Sheila intervenes.

Liam tells Steffy the truth.

Taylor and Ridge grow closer as they bond over Steffy’s recovery.

Steffy and Sheila actually have a bonding moment about Finn.

Steffy returns to the beach house.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) does his best to support a devastated Sheila.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam vow to find out who shot Steffy and killed Finn.

