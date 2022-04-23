Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of April 25-29, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) learns the Devil’s true intentions.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) supports Belle (Martha Madison) in her hour of need.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) watches as Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) comfort one another.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) has disturbing news for Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

Marlena (Deidre Hall) has questions for Eric (Greg Vaughan) about Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) get all Steve and Kayla.

Andre (Thaao Penghlis) has a proposition for Ben.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) puts a stop to TR’s (William Christian) romantic intentions.

Jake (Brandon Barash) seeks out Marlena for help.

Gabi (Camila Banus) is surprised when Jake asks for her assistance.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Will All Hell Break Loose at The Double Wedding?

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) tries to convince EJ that Johnny was possessed.

Eric counsels Belle about her relationship with Shawn Douglas.

EJ has a conversation with Rafe (Galen Gering).

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) fears something is wrong when she can’t find Ben.

AllDevil (Lindsay Arnold) meets with Evan (Brock Kelly) at Statesville, and enlists him to help her with Ben and Ciara.

Shawn Douglas finds himself torn between a pregnant Jan Spears and a despondent Belle.

Abigail (Marci Miller) tells Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) everything.

Ciara finds Evan standing over, what appears to be, Ben’s dead body.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) goes IN on Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Chad (Billy Flynn).

Belle is LIVID when Shawn Douglas agrees to let Jan Spears move in.

AllDevil proves too smart for Ciara.

Andre tells Ben he will release him if he offs Johnny.

Chanel and Tripp continue to draw closer.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!