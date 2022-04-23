Inga Cadranel

On today's General Hospital recap: Portia wants to check out Chase before he's released from the hospital. Liz and Finn discuss what happened to Chase, and how the stalker turned violent. Chase tells Liz and Finn that Aiden stopped by the house with a Ouija board to contact Franco.

Everyone gathers to celebrate Leo's adoption into the Quartermaine family. Drew tells Ned he's going to regain Scout's shares, but Valentin still has control of Danny's. He thinks ELQ and Aurora should merge. Ned says that would leave Drew with the biggest share of the company and wonders where that leaves him. Olivia tells everyone how much progress Leo is making in his therapy, but when she pushes him to read a poem, he runs off.

Carly and Sam discuss how drunk Harmony was the night before, which Willow overhears. Willow is surprised and worried when she hears how about it. Carly decides to check up on Harmony this morning.

Brook Lynn worries when she can't reach Chase, who was supposed to join the party.

Sam apologizes to Dante for snooping through his phone. He accepts it and the two declare their feelings.

Harmony wakes up with a hangover and is concerned to see she left her satchel out in the open. Harmony's upset when Alexis tells her how drunk she got the night before. Alexis tells Harmony about the reporter's story on Nina and how it will go deep into her background, which upsets Harmony.

Harmony angrily tells Alexis she can't publish the story. Alexis tells Harmony to tell Willow the truth and she's not her daughter. Harmony worries what will be found if someone goes digging around. She tells Alexis to kill the story since it's the least she can do. Harmony says she supported Alexis at Spring Ridge and once she was released. She says if Alexis was truly her friend, she'd kill the story.

Trina comes across Marshall leaving town. Marshall says he just wants everyone's life to go back to the way it was. Trina doesn't understand why he thinks he's bad for his family. Trina feels it would be worse for him to leave rather than deal with what's here.

Jordan checks in with Curtis and is interrupted by Selina. Curtis covers and claims Selina wanted to use The Savoy for a birthday party. Jordan warns Curtis not to do business with Ms. Wu.

After Jordan leaves, Selina gives Curtis the sealed police record in exchange for continued poker games. Selina warns Curtis to be certain he wants to read the file.

Jordan heads to the hospital to check on Chase. Portia apologizes for going off on her yesterday. Jordan says she knows that Trina has a good moral compass.

Chase tells Jordan he set up surveillance cameras and they should be able to catch whoever is doing this. Jordan tells Chase to stay out of it now and she'll go to the house to check the cameras. Liz downloads the app for the cameras, but turns out the file was corrupted.

Chase talks to Portia about messing things up with Brook Lynn, then shows up at the mansion with flowers.

Trina tells Curtis that Marshall is leaving town, so Curtis heads to the pier.



Harmony dumps her file into the fireplace. Carly arrives as Harmony is ready to light it up.

