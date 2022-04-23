General Hospital Spoilers for the week of April 25-29, 2022

Rebecca Herbst

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) gets a surprise guest with an unexpected agenda.

Michael’s (Chad Duell) arrival throws Willow and her guest for a loop.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) reconnect.

Carly (Laura Wright) pays Alexis (Stephanie Erb) a visit.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) talks to Aiden (Enzo de Angelis) about contacting Franco’s spirit.

Carly and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) have some mother/daughter bonding time.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is beyond annoyed with Chase (Josh Swickard).

Deception events are not a good time for Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) gives Marshall (Robert Gossett) bad news.

Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) questions get under Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) skin.

Lucy urges Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) to contact a medium.

Sonny offers Curtis sage wisdom about his situation with Marshall.

Nina doesn’t know what to think about Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Carly and Alexis are in crisis.

Esme (Avery Pohl) listens in on Spencer’s (Nicholas Chavez) conversation.

Nikolas plans to woo Ava (Maura West).

Elizabeth thinks Franco’s ghost is haunting her.

Sonny gives Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) advice.

Michael’s moves perplex Willow.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) convinces Alexis to kick Harmony (Inga Cadranel) out of her house.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Portia (Brook Kerr) worry about Curtis.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) wonders what Austin (Roger Howarth) is up to.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) finds herself in a scary situation.

Ava sees the light.

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) and Sasha are mortified by what they stumble upon.

Willow asks Michael not to leave her side.

