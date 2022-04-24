Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Steffy's Fragmented Memory Starts to Come Together

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of April 25-29, 2022
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) memories are shrouded in a dense fog. Remember, she thinks Liam (Scott Clifton) is her husband, but that's so last week! The fog starts to clear a bit when she remembers her newest family members, Finn and the wee baby Hayes.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Steffy Wakes up With No Memory of Finn

Steffy desperately wants to see her family, but there's one hitch...she can't see Finn and doesn't understand why. Baby steps, girl!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb_promo_4_10_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Ridge Questions Steffy About Her Shooting

By Mike JubinvilleApr 10, 2022Comment
Dr. John Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Finn Steadies Steffy for Some Big News

By Mike JubinvilleJul 25, 2021Comment
bb-promo-2:21:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Thomas Suspects Vinny Made Some Lab Magic Happen

By Mike JubinvilleFeb 21, 2021Comment
bb-promo-3:7:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Vinny Faces a Moment of Truth

By Mike JubinvilleMar 7, 2021Comment