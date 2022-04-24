The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of April 25-29, 2022

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) memories are shrouded in a dense fog. Remember, she thinks Liam (Scott Clifton) is her husband, but that's so last week! The fog starts to clear a bit when she remembers her newest family members, Finn and the wee baby Hayes.

Steffy desperately wants to see her family, but there's one hitch...she can't see Finn and doesn't understand why. Baby steps, girl!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!