Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of April 25-29, 2022

Brock Kelly

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Belle (Martha Madison) flips out on Shawn (Brandon Beemer) when she finds out mother-to-be Jan (Heather Lindell) will be settling to their home.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) bond over booze, and decide it's time to give each other a little rebound comfort. Chanel takes Tripp home, but Paulina (Jackée Harry) throws up a do not enter sign.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) faces off against her kidnapper Evan (Brock Kelly), who claims he killed her husband Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

