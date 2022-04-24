Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Evan Tells Ciara That He Snuffed Out Ben

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of April 25-29, 2022
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Belle (Martha Madison) flips out on Shawn (Brandon Beemer) when she finds out mother-to-be Jan (Heather Lindell) will be settling to their home.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) bond over booze, and decide it's time to give each other a little rebound comfort. Chanel takes Tripp home, but Paulina (Jackée Harry) throws up a do not enter sign.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Abigail Takes a Wrecking Ball to Gwen's Wedding

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) faces off against her kidnapper Evan (Brock Kelly), who claims he killed her husband Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

