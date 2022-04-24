Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Kyle Returns to Genoa City and Learns The Truth About Diane

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of April 25-29, 2022
Michael Mealor

Michael Mealor

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Kyle (Michael Mealor) returns home from Milan and gets the biggest shock of his life. Jack (Peter Bergman) tells him that Diane (Susan Walters) is not only alive, but faked her own death.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Victoria Ends Things With Ashland and Gets Into an Accident

Now, Diane wants to see the son she left behind. Kyle turns to Traci (Beth Maitland) for guidance. What will the young Abbott do with this explosive information?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

yr_promo_4_10_2022
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Diane's Train of Destruction Rolls Into Genoa City

By Mike JubinvilleApr 10, 2022Comment
Phyllis Summers, Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Phyllis Finds Out That Her Nemesis is Alive and Well

By Mike JubinvilleApr 3, 2022Comment
yr-promo-7:9:2018
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: J.T. Puts Genoa City on High Alert

By Mike JubinvilleJul 8, 2018Comment
yr-promo-1:28:2019
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Summer's Return Upends Kyle

By Mike JubinvilleJan 28, 2019Comment