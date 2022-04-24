The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of April 25-29, 2022

Michael Mealor

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Kyle (Michael Mealor) returns home from Milan and gets the biggest shock of his life. Jack (Peter Bergman) tells him that Diane (Susan Walters) is not only alive, but faked her own death.

Now, Diane wants to see the son she left behind. Kyle turns to Traci (Beth Maitland) for guidance. What will the young Abbott do with this explosive information?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!