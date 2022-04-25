Johnny Wactor and David Lautman

This week on General Hospital, emotions are high and at a breaking point for some.

Carly's (Laura Wright) nosy self somehow finds some info about Neil in Alexis's (Stephanie Erb) fireplace, and Harmony (Inga Cadranel) is armed with her hotshot needle.

At GH, Brando (Johnny Wactor) is held back from beating the brakes off of scuzzball reporter Grant Smoltz (David Lautman).

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) loses his cool at Wyndemere while a horrified Esme (Avery Pohl) looks on.

On the docks, Marshall (Robert Gossett) tells Curtis (Donnell Turner) he made a huge mistake coming to Port Charles.

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) comforts a despondent Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) as her daughter-in-law is having a nervous breakdown.

Meanwhile, at the gatehouse, Michael (Chad Duell) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) he doesn't want to deal with him.

Will they repair their relationship?