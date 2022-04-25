Skip to main content

WATCH: Joan Collins Previews Upcoming Series Following Lives of Her and Sister Jackie (VIDEO)

Joan Collins

Joan Collins

Dame Joan Collins paid a visit to The Talk on Monday to discuss the upcoming and highly-anticipated television series focused on the lives of herself and her late sister, novelist Jackie Collins.

Collins revealed the series would document her and her little sister in six to eight parts during their teenage years, including the sexism they faced while going after their dreams, and the marriages they had along the way. Written by Craig Pearce, Collins previewed:

It’s just been written by a wonderful writer called Craig Pearce, who’s just done the biography of Elvis Presley. And it’s going to be a six or eight part-er...it’s about Jackie and me, my sister who sadly is no longer with us. From young teenagers and ambition, and going through all of our lives, from fighting the misogyny, we were right in the middle of the #MeToo movement. Except it wasn’t called the #MeToo movement, it’s called you know, ‘suck it up’. You don’t like it get out of the business, but not literally. But, so we fought that. There’s too much to go into. There have been several husbands. There have been lots of lawsuits. And at the same time, Jackie and I were trying to raise three children each. We both had three kids. And it was easier for her because she was a writer, and she could take the kids to school and then write. But I had to work, because I was the breadwinner. I was the only breadwinner. I had husbands that didn't work out I'm afraid. I just celebrated our 20th anniversary my husband [Percy Gibson[.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the clip below. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Marie Osmond
Talk Shows

WATCH: Marie Osmond Reveals Her Daughter Once Lived In a Car

By Jillian BoweOct 23, 2019Comment
Jenny McCarthy
Talk Shows

WATCH: Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Weighs In on The View's Upcoming Miniseries

By Jillian BoweSep 23, 2020Comment
Mark Consuelos
Talk Shows

WATCH: Mark Consuelos Gives Some Intel on Upcoming All My Children Reboot

By Jillian BoweJan 22, 2021Comment
AYL-003839
Pop Confidential

Queen Elizabeth II Honors Dame Joan Collins

By Jamey GiddensMar 17, 2015Comment