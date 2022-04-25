Melody Thomas Scott

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) changes his mind about the decision he made about Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Watch for Victor to swear to keep Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) safe after discovering Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is back.

Nikki: The socialite faces off with Diane. The architect wants to bury the hatchet for what she put Nikki through by faking her death and causing her to take the rap. Will Nikki give Diane a pass?

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) lends a shoulder for Victoria to lean on.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) is back in Genoa City, and his world goes straight to hell when he learns Diane is alive. Watch for mother and son to reunite. Will it be a joyous occasion?

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) grills Diane on what her true intentions are. Look for Phyllis to catch onto Diane.

Chance: The Chancellor heir (Conner Floyd) reaches a stunning conclusion.

Chelsea: The con artist/fashion designer (Melissa Claire Egan) has to defend herself.

Ashland: Locke (Robert Newman) pledges Victoria. Is Ashland sincere?

Imani: She (Leigh-Ann Rose) kicks things into high gear to win over Nate (Sean Dominic). Does Elena (Brytni Sarpy) have anything to worry about?

Adam/Sally: The two (Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope) talk about their relationship and where it's headed. Look for Sally to become vulnerable and open up to Adam.