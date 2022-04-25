ABC/Craig Sjodin

April is Autism Awareness Month, and General Hospital is bringing awareness to autism spectrum disorders. On screen at the moment, Ned (Wally Kurth) is adopting his wife Olivia's (Lisa LoCicero) son Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda), who has autism. Kurth shared why this storyline hits close to home in an interview with ABC15 Arizona.

Kurth himself has a 17-year-old son with autism. He commented:

I’m excited that they’ve decided to tell the story because I can certainly relate to it. It is a shift. And it takes a moment to look at your child’s life and know that he sees the world different than you. He responds to the world differently. And some of these kids really need some help.

Last year, Ned helped a petrified Olivia find Leo after the boy ran off. Kurth explained:

Leo was eloping a lot, which means you're just sort of running away. It's like, sometimes you're a parent, if you're not holding onto your child, sometimes they can just go, become distracted, and just disappear, and they wrote that story and I could certainly relate to it.

This makes finding support networks for families very crucial. Kurth added: