WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Candid With Gayle King About 2020 Shooting  (VIDEO)

Megan Thee Stallion sat down with CBS Mornings' Gayle King to discuss the traumatic events of July 12, 2020. The Grammy winning-rapper shared her experience of being shot in the feet that night, allegedly by fellow artist Tory Lanez.

Both musicians were attending a party at Kylie Jenner's house. When her group seemed ready to depart, Megan said she got in the car, but an argument erupted; she asked the driver to pull over and exited the vehicle.

The Houston artist recalled:

It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go, but that's like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But...I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it shouldn't have got this crazy.

After being persuaded by the other parties to get back inside, she exited again. She remembered:

So I get out the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. He said, ‘Dance, b****!’ and he start[ed] shooting, and I’m just like, ‘Oh my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared. He is standing up over the window shooting.

Megan explained she was afraid to move for fear the "wrong step" could bring a bullet into contact with an important organ or even kill her. She wasn't even at first sure if he had hit her, she remembered, because of the adrenaline in her system; when she looked down at her feet, she saw blood. The star dropped down and crawled into a driveway.

Initially, when the police were called and they came, Megan said she had stepped on glass because she did not “want them to kill any of us or shoot any of us." She stated:

I was like, ‘Oh my God, we all ’bout to die.' The George Floyd incident had just happened. The police are very much shoot first, ask questions after. So I get in the car, I’m bleeding, I’ve been shot. They about to kill somebody, like something bad is about to happen.

What was the nature of her relationship with Lanez? King noted that Lanez led people to believe it might have been sexual or romantic. Megan responded that they were close friends who bonded over having mothers who had died. Asked how she would respond to those who doubt her story, Meg replied:

I don’t think any of this is for them. It’s for me. I know this happened to me. I’d rather it play out in court, and the facts come out, and everything comes out, than me having to plead my case. I’m a victim. I'm the victim, like, I’m not defending myself against anything. Something happened to me.

At the time of the shooting, Lanez was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, then released on a $35,000 bail. In October of that year, he was then charged with one felony count each of personal use of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, to which he has pled not guilty. Earlier this month, the Canadian singer/rapper was brought into custody and released on bond because he was said to have violated court orders mandating he not contact Megan or talk about any discoveries in the case with outside parties.

Watch the interview below.