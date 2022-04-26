Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1043: Whoa Harmony and Backfilling Plot
On episode 1043 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.
All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!
Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Facebook: Daytime Confidential
Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.