John Aniston and LeVar Burton Among This Year's Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Honorees

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmys are set to take place on June 24. This year, the Lifetime Achievement in Daytime Television will go to Days of Our Lives' John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis). For 35 years, Aniston has been a staple of Salem as the villainous patriarch. He has also treaded the boards in many stage shows, including the original production of Little Mary Sunshine.

At the 1st Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, to be held on Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, LeVar Burton will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement for Children’s & Family prize. Known for his memorable roles in Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation and for hosting the children's program Reading Rainbow, Burton has garnered 13 Emmy Awards. His other honors include three NAACP Awards, a Grammy for top for Spoken Word Album, and Peabody, among many.

Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS stated:

We look forward to honoring this year’s unparalleled class of Lifetime Achievement honorees — each an icon in their craft — and couldn’t be more excited to award the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmys. After two years of virtual ceremonies, we’re overjoyed to once again be together, in-person, to celebrate the best of television.

Other Lifetime Achievement honorees in 2022 will include Yvette Kanouff for Television Technology & Engineering, This Old House for Daytime Television, Sir David Attenborough for Documentary Television, Lesley Visser for Sports Television, and Judy Woodruff for News Television.