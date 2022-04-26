NATAS to Hold 49th Annual Daytime Emmys on June 24

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced on Monday the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on June 24. The event will take place in Pasadena, California.

Will the event be televised like the previous year? In 2021, CBS announced it signed a deal to broadcast the event for two years. Based on the terms of the deal, this would be the second year for it to air.

Under the deal, the telecast was not only broadcasted in primetime on CBS, but it also was also streamed live on Paramount+.