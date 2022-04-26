Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men to Guest on Let's Make a Deal April 28

A silky-voiced singer is visiting CBS. Shawn Stockman of legendary R&B group Boyz II Men, who appeared on to Let's Make a Deal during Legends Week in 2020, is coming back to the show on April 28.

In TV Insider's exclusive clip from the episode, Stockman squares off against host Wayne Brady in a song battle. Each vocalist must come up with a tune to convince a contestant to pick their option (what's behind a mini-curtain versus what's in a small box), but who will prevail?

Besides singing up a storm, Stockman will also be giving away prizes and cash on Thursday's episode. He'll jam with show keyboardist Cat Gray before crooning his heart out against Brady, whom he will even replace as host for a game of "Beat the Dealer."