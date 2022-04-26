Skip to main content

Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men to Guest on Let's Make a Deal April 28

Shawn Stockman

A silky-voiced singer is visiting CBS. Shawn Stockman of legendary R&B group Boyz II Men, who appeared on to Let's Make a Deal during Legends Week in 2020, is coming back to the show on April 28.

In TV Insider's exclusive clip from the episode, Stockman squares off against host Wayne Brady in a song battle. Each vocalist must come up with a tune to convince a contestant to pick their option (what's behind a mini-curtain versus what's in a small box), but who will prevail? 

Besides singing up a storm, Stockman will also be giving away prizes and cash on Thursday's episode. He'll jam with show keyboardist Cat Gray before crooning his heart out against Brady, whom he will even replace as host for a game of "Beat the Dealer."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Wayne Brady
Game Shows

Let's Make a Deal Host Wayne Brady to Honor Little Richard at BET Awards

By Carly SilverJun 25, 2020Comment
LMADSetPhoto
Game Shows

Let's Make A Deal Back in Production

By Jillian BoweOct 20, 2020Comment
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal
Game Shows

Let's Make a Deal Returns to CBS Primetime January 26

By Jillian BoweJan 20, 2022Comment
LMAD
Talk Shows

Drew Carey Joins Let's Make a Deal For April Fools' Day

By Jamey GiddensMar 30, 2015Comment